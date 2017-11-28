Breaking his silence. Days after Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery, her husband Ryan Dorsey is speaking out on behalf of the couple.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey, 34, tweeted in a statement on Tuesday, November 28. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

As previously reported, the 30-year-old Glee alum was charged with domestic battery on Saturday, November 25, after Dorsey told authorities that she struck him on the head and lip while the duo were walking with their 2-year-old son, Josey, in Chesapeake, West Virginia. The Ray Donovan actor showed officials a cell phone video of the alleged attack.

Rivera’s bail was set at $1,000 and she was later released and picked up from the courthouse that same evening by her father-in-law. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office told Us Weekly on Saturday, November 26, that alcohol had been a factor in the Devious Maids actress and the Prettyface star’s altercation. The public information officer added that the couple had been arguing over Josey and Dorsey did not require medical attention after the incident.

Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016 after two years of marriage and requested primary custody over their son. The duo later reconciled and she withdrew her filing last month.

The Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up actress opened up about her and Dorsey’s differing parenting styles while attending the Alliance of Moms’ Raising Baby event in L.A. on November 18. “I’m really A-type,” Rivera told Us Weekly and other reporters at the time. “I know that Josey really likes schedule. I’m not crazy like we can’t deviate, but I think Josey listens to me a little bit more.”

The singer also noted that Dorsey is the parental pushover. “He’s a very sensitive man. He’s a Cancer,” she revealed. “Josey will get him. Josey will get him good.”

