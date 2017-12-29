Naya Rivera and her estranged husband, Ryan Dorsey, have reached a temporary custody agreement, Us Weekly confirms.

“It is true that they have agreed on joint custody and I can say that the family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” a rep for Rivera tells Us.

The former couple have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Josey, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. In addition, the Pitch alum, 34, reportedly agreed to consult with the former Glee star, 30, “on all major decisions related to the child’s health, education and welfare.”

Rivera and Dorsey quietly tied the knot in July 2014, just three months after the end of her engagement to rapper Big Sean. She filed for divorce in November 2016 and initially requested primary physical custody of Josey. “After much consideration, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the stars said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Our priority is and always will be our beautiful son that we share together. We will continue to be great coparenting partners for him. We ask for respect and privacy for our family during this difficult time.”

The Sorry Not Sorry author filed to dismiss the request this September, but then filed divorce paperwork again on December 5, this time requesting joint custody of the pair’s son.

Between divorce filings, Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery in West Virginia on November 25. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told Us at the time that the actress and Dorsey were involved in an altercation while going for a walk with Josey. Police said alcohol played a factor in the incident.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey wrote in a statement on Twitter on November 28. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation like this is, with positivity and love. Thanks.”

