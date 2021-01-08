Another hospital visit. Danielle Busby’s daughter Riley took a trip to the emergency room on Thursday, January 7, amid her mom’s health struggles.

“Well, I’m done with doctors offices today,” Adam Busby captioned an Instagram photo. “Riley just couldn’t let us end the day without a little extra excitement. This is what happens when you want to dance on the bathroom floor as your sisters are getting in and out of the tub. One staple for Riley! She was a trooper though.”

In the social media upload, the little one wore a red face mask while a doctor examined the back of her head. He went on to share a video showing the 5-year-old’s injury.

“We had a little uh oh,” Adam, 38, said on his Instagram Story. “You were dancing in the bathroom on the wet floor and you slipped on water. She’s got a little gash.”

The reality star, who also shares Blayke, 9, and Olivia, Hazel, Parker and Ava, 5, with Danielle, 37, documented a different doctor’s visit for his wife earlier that same day.

The Louisiana native had an “invasive” test done on Monday, January 4, amid her unknown health issues. While she won’t be having a follow-up surgery based on the results, the TLC personality still has “no clear answer” on her diagnosis.

Danielle explained on Thursday: “Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold. Thank you for the continued prayers.”

Danielle’s first health scare was in November 2020, and she has been “trying to figure out what’s wrong with” her body ever since.

“I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” she told her Instagram followers earlier this month. “Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much.”

Danielle is known for her and her family’s TLC show, OutDaughtered, which premiered in 2016 and is in season 7. The reality show documents her and Adam’s lives with the only American all-girl quintuplets on record.