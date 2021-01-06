Searching for answers. Danielle Busby’s husband, Adam Busby, reached out to their fans asking for positive thoughts for the reality star as she was hospitalized and underwent another test amid her mystery health issues.

The OutDaughtered star, 38, shared a photo of his wife, 37, in a hospital bed on Tuesday, January 5, confirming that Danielle was again seeking medical guidance two months after being admitted to the hospital for an unknown illness.

“Today is the day of @dbusby’s most invasive test so far,” Adam wrote via Instagram. “Praying it leads to answers and a clear direction for the doctors.”

Adam, who shares six daughters with Danielle, noted that “this is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment.”

He asked his followers to try and “refrain from speculation” amid the family’s “current time of uncertainty” before calling for prayers.

“We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable,” he added.

Earlier this month, Danielle gave fans an update on her health journey, sharing a statement on her Instagram Story.

“I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” she explained. “Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much.”

Adam asked for well wishes and swift recovery for the mother of six after her initial health scare in November 2020.

“Crazy how fast your day can turn … if you would, please say a prayer for @dbusby,” he wrote alongside a snap of his wife in a doctor’s office at the time. “Currently in the ER running tests for some alarming sensations in her arms and legs. It just happened rather quickly today.”

Following the pair’s first hospital trip, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving, Danielle’s birthday and Christmas as a unit.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” Adam captioned a photo of his wife and their little ones on a hike on December 23. “She’s my rock and my MUCH better half. 37 years looks good on you babe!”

Danielle shared her own message on her special day, along with a photo of the family of eight dressed in matching holiday shirts surrounding a chocolate cake.

“🍾🥂Cheers to 37. May this year make me possibly slow down a bit, embrace new adventures, grow stronger in my walk with the Lord and to better health,” she wrote via Instagram.

The TLC personalities celebrated 14 years of marriage in July 2020. They share daughters, Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate.