Room for one more? Outdaughtered stars Adam Busby and Danielle Busby aren’t opposed to the idea of expanding their family through adoption.

“We’ll never close the door completely on that,” Adam, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month, while promoting season 5 of Outdaughtered. “We’ll always be open-minded about that.”

Danielle then chimed in to express a similar sentiment. While she noted that she “never thought” that she would become the mother of quintuplets, she just followed “that yearning” and would do the same if adoption were on the table.

“If that’s something God puts in our heart and it’s something we get called and led to do, we’d follow that,” the 36-year-old explained to Us.

Adam and Danielle tied the knot in 2006. The couple welcomed daughter Blayke, 9, in 2011. The TLC duo also became the parents to quintuplets Parker, Hazel, Ava, Riley and Olivia, now 5, in 2015.

Last June, Adam and Danielle told Us exclusively that they don’t anticipate conceiving additional children after welcoming their six daughters. “Shop’s closed,” Danielle said at the time. “It would be nice to have a little boy and carry on the Busby name here, but there won’t be any more children unless one day God put it on our hearts to adopt.”

Adam also noted that they will remain “open-minded” to adoption while adding, “As far as her birthing any more children, no, that’s not going to happen.”

For now, Adam and Danielle are gearing up for the 5th season of their TLC series. The longtime loves revealed to Us exclusively that they shot some of the scenes from their phones due to the coronavirus pandemic’s stay-at-home orders.

“We just got a few episodes in, and then the coronavirus hit. All the crew had to leave, so we’re like, ‘What do we do?’” Adam explained. “Everybody’s stuck at home, so we’re like, ‘Man, I guess we’re going to have to try to rush these episodes to air just because everybody’s stuck at home anyway. There was a lot of interviews and stuff that we hadn’t shot yet for those three episodes.”

He continued, “In the evening when the girls went to sleep, we had to set up an interview set in our living room and shoot that while the kids were sleeping. We completely shot an entire episode, just our events during the quarantine, what we were doing here and what’s going on around our house and stuff. That’s all 100 percent shot by us, interviews shot by us. So we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how they’re able to put that together.”

Season 5 of Outdaughtered premieres on TLC Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.