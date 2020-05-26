Time to teach! Adam Busby and Danielle Busby are transitioning from parents of six kids to teachers while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re trying to figure out what we want to do,” Adam, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, May 21, while promoting season 5 of Outdaughtered. “That’s why we keep switching back and forth. Do you want to school five preschoolers downstairs or one third grader and try to teach her the math we didn’t learn when we were kids?”

The TLC personalities, who share Blayke, 9, and quintuplets Ava, Hazel, Olivia, Parker and Riley, 5, went on to tell Us how “thankful” they are that their youngest children have’t started kindergarten yet.

“That would have been another level of homeschooling,” Danielle, 36, shared with Us. “Blayke is in third grade, so she’s got a very big structure of what her day looks like. From the very beginning, I came up with a routine and a schedule of what we’re going to do. … With the quints, they just don’t see us as a teacher.”

She explained, “They [behave] at school probably way better than they do [with] us as teachers. That balance of trying to get them to focus … is tough.”

While the mother of six always thought she could homeschool their brood, this experience has changed her mind.

While hanging out at home has been a “hard adjustment” for the kids, the reality stars are keeping the little ones busy with help from “Pinterest, the Internet and other friends and moms.”

Danielle told Us, “We’re doing tie-dyed stuff … and lots of chalk ideas, going out and finding leaves, anything possibly we could do. … Thankfully, we have the yard and we go on bike rides. We’re doing two-a-day bike rides in the morning and in the evening. As long as the weather’s good, we’re trying to be outside.”

Outdaughtered season 7 premiers on TLC Tuesday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi