One day at a time. Danielle Busby thanked fans for their prayers days after she was rushed to the hospital for an “invasive” test amid her unknown health issues.

“I went into my procedure on Monday pretty certain that I would be coming out with having to have a surgery, but my prayer was answered and NO surgery is needed,” the OutDaughtered star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 7, alongside a photo of herself in a doctor’s exam room. “I am thanking YOU ALL for the extra prayers because I believe in the POWER of PRAYER and I am certain these prayers helped my outcome. Though this was a result I was praying for (no surgery), this doesn’t mean this is the end to my current struggles.”

The Louisiana native continued: “More [tests] lead to more doctors … but still no clear answer at the moment of what’s going on. Please understand, I am in the window of uncertainty and I only feel comfortable sharing as much as this. I will continue to share as more things start to unfold. Thank you for the continued prayers.”

Hours earlier, Danielle’s husband, Adam Busby, posted a black-and-white picture from the same doctor’s office. “Another day, another dr,” he wrote.

Danielle’s update comes days after Adam, 38, opened up about his wife’s “most invasive test so far” after several months of questions about her health. “This is all we are comfortable with sharing at the moment,” Adam captioned a photo from Danielle’s bedside on Tuesday, January 5. “Please respect that in this current time of uncertainty and refrain from speculation. Just asking for prayers. We will definitely share updates as Danielle is comfortable.”

Danielle experienced her first health scare in November 2020 and gave her social media followers a glimpse at the lengthy process of finding a diagnosis before her most recent procedure.

“I have been seeing multiple doctors to try & help figure out what’s going on with me. I was led to the care of a Cardiologist and Rheumatologist, who have both been amazing,” she explained earlier this month. “Lots of tests have been done for both doctors … some results have come back OK, and some … not so much.”

The reality TV couple tied the knot in 2006 and share six daughters: Blayke, 9, and quintuplets Parker, Hazel, Ava, Riley and Olivia, now 5. In June 2019, the CADi fitness co-owner hinted that she didn’t have plans to expand her family any further.

“Shop’s closed,” she joked during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. “It would be nice to have a little boy and carry on the Busby name here, but there won’t be any more children unless one day God put it on our hearts to adopt.”

Nearly one year later, the pair appeared to have changed their tune. “We’ll never close the door completely on [adoption],” Adam told Us in May 2020. “We’ll always be open-minded about that.”