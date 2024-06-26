Your account
Celebrity Body

Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough and More Celebrities Who Get Real About Battling Endometriosis

Celebrities Battling Endometriosis
Olivia Culpo, Julianne Hough and more stars have become fierce advocates for women’s health — especially when it comes to endometriosis.

Endometriosis causes abnormal tissue growth in and around the uterus, and is one of the leading causes of infertility in women. The condition occurs in as many as 1 in 10 women, according to UCLA Health, and can take years before being confirmed, leading many women to not be diagnosed until their 30s or 40s.

Despite the stigma, women like Culpo and Hough aren’t afraid to speak up about their symptoms. In August 2020, Culpo urged others to take endometriosis and women’s pain “seriously.”

“I’ve never publicly said this before but I have endometriosis,” she shared in an Instagram Story at the time, detailing her “excruciatingly painful” experience. “Definitely go to your doctor if you have painful periods. Painful periods are not normal. You just want to make sure that everything is ok if you did want to get pregnant. You just never know. You don’t want to wait too late, so I want everyone to take that seriously.”

Scroll down to learn more about women who’ve battled endometriosis:

