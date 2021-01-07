Tough times. Meghan King opened up about her failed 2020 resolutions, revealing that her divorce from Jim Edmonds hit a roadblock due to coronavirus pandemic delays.

“I wanted to come here to write a blog about my expectations for the new year but that feels so passé, so empty, so ‘last year,’” King, 36, began her “Your 2021 New Years Resolution” blog post on Thursday, January 7. “Goals for the year don’t work anymore because now we know those goals can be stolen from us just. like. that.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star noted that throughout the pandemic and quarantine the “trauma we’ve experienced is so real and so collective that we don’t even need to empathize with words or actions, we all just already know exactly how everyone else feels.”

She added: “This must be what hell is like.”

King, who shares daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2, with her estranged husband, then detailed her frustration at still being legally married after splitting in October 2019.

“Back to 2020 goals, looking back mine were pretty lofty. *Insert sarcasm and keep reading.* My main one was to get divorced but here I am married as ever,” she wrote. “Dude, Covid courts won’t even let me get divorced.”

The St. Louis native said she feels like that the legal delays “pretty much sums up 2020: I can’t even accomplish the shittiest thing on my list.”

After a rocky year, which included relationship drama with the former MLB star, 50, and splitting from her boyfriend Christian Schauf in November 2020, King vowed to switch her approach to New Year’s resolutions.

“Here I am, 2021 in full swing, and my organized-as-hell self hasn’t even written down one goal. I feel so dejected by 2020 that I became apathetic about 2021,” she continued. “I found out after my failed marriage that dejection and apathy are best friends.”

The “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host noted that she is the “biggest hopeless romantic,” explaining that it took her “an entire six months — which in Meghan years is 5 years for a normal human without rubber band resiliency with which I have been blessed” — to start thinking about dating again.

“Here’s my new goals: listen to my intuition more, stop planning so rigidly, live my life out loud, and use less punctuation (this one’s not going well so far). Life is short but a lifetime is long. Please, love your neighbor and love your planet,” she concluded. “But love yourself the most. That’s your 2021 resolution. Say it out loud and write it down. That’s all you need this year. I love you.”

Earlier this month, King exclusively told Us Weekly about her goals for 2021, saying, “getting divorced would be great. That’s such a morbid thing to think about [and] to look forward to, but it’s funny how things change.”

King and Edmonds were married for five years before calling it quits in October 2019 amid allegations that the retired baseball player had cheated on the former reality star. He denied being unfaithful at the time and they settled on 50/50 custody of their children one month later.