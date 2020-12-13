Looking back with a laugh. Jim Edmonds made light of his comments about estranged wife Meghan King leaving their former home “dirty” after she moved out.

The former baseball player, 50, shared Instagram Story photos of his and King’s kids — daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2 — at his house on Saturday, December 12. “My tenants fighting over a toothbrush,” he captioned a pic of his sons.

“This tenant made her own bed today. Such a proud dad,” he wrote of Aspen. “The 14-year-old can’t even do that yet.”

Edmonds then joked that one “tenant” was “ripping the head of [sic] Elsa and trying to put it back.”

Earlier this week, the retired athlete referred to King, 36, and their children as “tenants” when he called her out in a series of Instagram Stories. “Today’s the big day. I got my house back,” he said on Thursday, December 10. “Tenants moved out, and I get to clean it up and put it up for sale. Hopefully somebody cleaned it up a little bit, but we will see.”

Edmonds then noted that he “didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy” after moving out. He mentioned “lots of fingerprints” as well as “trash” throughout the residence.

King responded to her estranged husband’s remarks. “I’m going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I’m choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I’m very excited to be in my new home with my children!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum threw shade at Edmonds on her Instagram Story, sharing a quote that read: “My home is filled with toys, has fingerprints on everything and is never quiet. My hair is usually a mess and I’m always tired, but there is always LOVE AND LAUGHTER. In twenty years my children won’t remember the house or my hair, but they will REMEMBER the time we spent together and the LOVE they felt.”

King, who split from Edmonds in October 2019, doubled down on Friday, December 11, by posting a video of her new house, which she called “home sweet home.”