Moving on up! Meghan King shared a peek at her new home in pristine and Christmas-y condition after estranged husband Jim Edmonds accused her of leaving their former house “dirty” when she relocated.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, posted a video of her living room via Instagram on Friday, December 11. The area featured a glass coffee table, two love seats, two chairs and a fireplace as well as Christmas decorations, including a sparkling tree and five stockings.

“Four days ago this space was empty but today it’s home sweet home. I feel so cozy, so safe, and so happy,” King captioned the post. “Merry Christmas. (Ya sorry about the stockings, Hayes and Hart. It’s been 2 Christmases and still no embroidery on their stockings. 2020 won’t be the year it happens either. Not biting off more than I can chew, folks, my mouth is already full.)”

Edmonds, 50, documented his return to the St. Louis home he previously shared with the reality star on Thursday, December 10. “I didn’t realize that someone would leave a house this dirty and messy,” he said in a series of Instagram Story videos. “I have four people in here throwing trash away that was just left behind.”

King, in response to the allegations, exclusively told Us Weekly, “I’m going through an emotionally heavy transition, and I’m choosing to only look for the positive because the negative is too much for me to take on right now. I’m very excited to be in my new home with my children!”

A source told Us the former Bravo star “left the place looking like a pigsty,” while a second insider retorted that she “hired a cleaning person.”

King fired back at Edmonds by sharing a quote on her Instagram Story. “My home is filled with toys, has fingerprints on everything and is never quiet,” the post read. “My hair is usually a mess and I’m always tired, but there is always LOVE AND LAUGHTER. In twenty years my children won’t remember the house or my hair, but they will REMEMBER the time we spent together and the LOVE they felt.”

The estranged couple, who are parents of daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2, split in October 2019. He moved out the following month, and King relocated to her new home in November.