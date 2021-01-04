Cue the coparenting! Meghan King opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about raising her three kids with estranged husband Jim Edmonds and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor.

“I’m pretty sure they do [get along with her] because they talk about her,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 36, said of daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hayes and Hart, 2, on Thursday, December 31.

While the Missouri native does not currently have a relationship with the property manager, also 36, she “wish[es]” she did.

“I think it would be best for the kids,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost explained. “I’ve been a stepmom, and I know that the way that I approached that role is the children will always love their mother the most and the best, no matter what. My kids can only be enriched by the love of as many people as possible. I fully support any woman, or person in general, in their life who loves my children and treats them their own.”

She and the former professional baseball player, 50, don’t “mix” their custody. “Time with the kids is our own time,” the blogger told Us.

The former couple married in 2014, and King became a stepmom to Edmonds’ daughters Lauren and Hayley with his late first wife, Lee Ann Horton, as well as son Landon and daughter Sutton with ex-wife Allison Jayne Raski. King and the California native split in October 2019 amid cheating accusations.

In January 2020, King exclusively told Us that she was “looking forward” to bettering her relationship with the Fox Sports Midwest broadcaster.

“I think the new year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking and the law of attraction,” the former Bravo personality said at the time. “I don’t know. New beginnings are huge.”

However, the exes have clashed over custody and more throughout the year, from Edmonds accusing King of leaving their former home “dirty and messy” after she moved out in December 2020 to the athlete bashing her positive COVID-19 test in November.

Aspen, Hayes and Hart spent Christmas Eve and Christmas morning with their dad and O’Connor, which was “really depressing” for King. “It was just sad,” the former reality star told Us on Thursday. “Then I got my kids and everything was great, but overall, holidays are tough.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper