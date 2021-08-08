He will never emotionally fulfill you! Over the years, Bravo stars of every franchise have been subject to the messiest of breakups. If there’s one thing fans have learned when it comes to love on the network, it’s to expect the unexpected … and watch out if a vow renewal comes along.

Just one month after Erika Jayne revealed in November 2020 that she split from Tom Girardi after more than 20 years of marriage, news broke that there was a lawsuit filed against them. Due to the quick succession of events, some assumed the divorce had been faked to protect their assets. Erika denied the allegations, with fans able to see the true extent of the messiness on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the “How Many F—ks?” singer dove into the details of her split.

“My divorce is not a sham,” Erika said through tears during a July 2021 episode of the show. “It’s just not. Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is, like, not cool.”

She also shared that the drama had started much earlier than fans realized.

“I can’t believe I’m f—king gonna say this. As much as Tom encouraged me, I think he resented me every step I took forward. Around the time of Chicago, Tom’s view of me had changed,’” the Bravolebrity said in a confessional. “He’s not an angel. People don’t know that. … I didn’t tell anybody because I didn’t think anybody would understand. Because from the outside it looks one way. I’d go to hug him he wouldn’t hug me back. It was another life happening. The outside saw a lot of support, but on the inside there was a lot of conflict.”

Years earlier, in another part of Los Angeles, the cast of Vanderpump Rules went through a multitude of dramatic splits — most of which were caught on camera. Around the same time that Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor called it quits, their friend Kristen Doute and her beau (and Jax’s bestie) Tom Sandoval ended things as well after discovering that Kristen and Jax slept together.

Much to the James Mae designer’s chagrin, the TomTom owner soon began dating Ariana Madix. Nevertheless, over the years and against all odds, the women have formed a friendship.

“I really love Ariana. I, like, really like her. It’s confusing for me,” Doute told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2018. “I feel like I’m going through something right now because we’re, like, tweeting each other now. She’s unblocked me, that’s a step in the right direction.”

