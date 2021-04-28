Summer should be fun, but it’s no fun when your skin’s not ready for the sunshine season. Summer House’s Ciara Miller invited Us Weekly into her home exclusively to take a look at her nighttime skincare and beauty routine. Watch the latest edition of Beauty Sleep to see how she keeps her summer skin shining all year ‘round.

So Fresh and So Clean

After removing her makeup with MAC makeup removing wipes, the reality star shared her “favorite” cleanser.

“I’ve been using [this] for almost a year now — the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser. It’s for normal to oily skin,” she explained. “You can literally get it from CVS for 15 or 20 bucks.”

Good Vibrations

“I also have this Buttah Skin Massaging [gadget]. You put the cleanser on here, it vibrates and it honestly takes all the makeup off of your face really helps to get the makeup out of your pores,” she showed us, while demoing the device. “It has a very aggressive vibration to it.”

Eye Love

“So I swear by this and I feel like I always get compliments on my natural eyelashes and very rarely do I wear lash extensions. Jamaican Black Castor Oil — you can literally get it from your local beauty supply store or Amazon. This was like $4 or $5 at the beauty supply store,” she told Us. “Just take a little mascara spooly and dip it, brush off the excess and I just put it on my eyelashes. Honestly a little goes such a long way. I put whatever’s left on my eyebrows because we love thick eyebrows.”

Bargain Beauty

“You’re going to notice that I’m obsessed, obsessed with Ordinary products. They’re so affordable, and they really work. I feel like they’re just pure, raw product and that’s what I love,” she admitted. “After I get finished cleaning my face, I go in with a glycol acid — it’s 7%, by The Ordinary. I feel like when I wake up in the morning and my skin is so smooth and my pores are like tiny and closed, that’s what we like.”

Moisturize and Exfoliate

“I use Ordinary products once again, because I love them and I just feel like if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the Bravolebrity said. “It’s a natural moisturizing factors and hyaluronic acid moisturizer by The Ordinary. It’s great. It’s simple. No fluff. Then I use this exfoliator, about three or four times a week. This is 10% lactic acid and hyaluronic acid. It’s amazing. It really does make a difference with your skin. And then I go in also with a 10% niacinamide, 1% zinc also by The Ordinary.”

Hair Hack

“I love this Biosilk Silk Therapy. I just put like a little pea-sized amount on my hair at night,” she explained. “I feel like a lot of hairstylists swear by it. Just put it on, work it through.”

Catch Ciara on the Summer House reunion on Bravo Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.