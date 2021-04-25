Red hot red carpet! The 93rd Academy Awards took place on Sunday, April 25, from two venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic — at Union Station and Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Two venues meant two red carpets, and stars attended at Union Station socially distanced sans masks! And for the first time this Awards Season, the A-list really brought the glamour! Check out every look here.

Unlike last year’s red carpet (which was all kinds of spectacular), the 2021 show offered a variety of ways to appreciate our favorite stars’ stunning hair and makeup. There were many winning looks, and speaking of winners, check out who nabbed a statue in each category here!

Now… back to beauty! Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Maria Bakalova and Tiara Thomas took our breath away!

Clearly, the biggest hair trend was… anything goes! We loved the elaborate braided look on Thomas, wowed over Marlee Matlin‘s retro-fabulous waves, loved Chloe Zhao‘s low-key braids and swooned over Zendaya’s mega-long ripples. Margot Robbie even debuted long bangs, styled with a laidback-yet-luxe low-slung ponytail.

And how about the gorgeous makeup! Standout looks include Amanda Seyfried and Bakalova’s cherry-stained lips as well as Viola Davis‘ pop of coral pout. We’re obsessed with all of the purple hues seen on the red carpet such as Thomas’ plum lips, Angela Bassett‘s bold jewel-tone eyes and Emerald Fennell‘s lavender lids. Purple everything is a trend we’ll be wearing well into summer!

Scroll through to see all of the hottest hair and makeup moments of the night!