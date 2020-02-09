It’s a glam affair! Hollywood’s finest hit the red carpet for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and they looked spectacular! Every dress and suit on the red carpet captivated Us (see all the looks here) but what really got Us talking were the over-the-top gorgeous hair and makeup looks. They might be our favorite yet this year!

This awards season has been fast and furious, with celebs attending events every week since 2020 started; They brought their style A-game to the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the Critic’s Choice Awards and even hopped across the pond to the BAFTAs. But the Oscars are always the pinnacle of the season. Earlier in the day, the stars started getting ready with their glam squads and shared some behind-the-scenes pics (see all of the insider moments here!) But nothing could prepare Us for the swoon-worthy moments we were about to see.

The hairstyles are giving Us major inspiration for big nights out. We’re obsessed with the retro Old Hollywood waves we’re seeing (on Beanie Feldstein, Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, to name just a few) and we’re certain that extra-long straight strands like America Ferrera’s and Lilly Singh’s will become the trend for this season’s festival season.

As for makeup, stained red lips are reigning supreme. Lily Aldridge has a covetable scarlet pout and Catriona Balfe is showing off the perfect crimson stain. Soft pink lips and cheeks are also a huge trend, seen on Zazie Beetz, Billy Eilish and Lilly Singh.

Keep scrolling to see the most gorgeous hair and makeup looks on the 2020 Oscars red carpet!