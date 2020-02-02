The 2020 awards show season continues today, February 2, with the 73rd annual BAFTA awards. And though it’s been a long and busy month for the Hollywood elite, the stars still look as beautiful as they did at the start of it!

Some of the most stylish ladies in the business hit the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the British Academy Film Awards. From royals like Kate Middleton and Prince William to starlets including Zoe Kravitz and Emilia Clarke in attendance, it’s no surprise that the elegant event is a super stylish affair.

We were especially excited to see what the stars wore on this red carpet after it was announced that the academy was asking attendees to wear sustainable fashion, whether that meant rewearing old looks or buying something from brands like Reformation and Stella McCartney (both of which they recommended).

“Sustainability is very important to BAFTA, and we’re doing more than ever before,” a spokesperson Harper’s Bazaar. “The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, BAFTA is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible.”

A few of Sunday’s standouts include Clarke’s beaded Schiaparelli frock and Kravitz’s gold sequin number. To see all the best looks at the 2020 BAFTAs, keep scrolling.