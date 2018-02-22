A SUR-prising turn of events! Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix may have had a tumultuous past, but the costars are now ready to move forward as friends.

The costars have always had a rocky relationship. The point of tension? Doute, 35, dated Madix’s current boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, from 2013 to 2014. Sandoval, 34, started seeing Madix, 32, very soon after the split, which didn’t go over well with a heartbroken Doute. However, the Bravo personalities have finally left the past in the past.

“I really love Ariana. I like really like her. It’s confusing for me,” Doute disclosed while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly. “I feel like I’m going through something right now because we’re like tweeting each other now. She’s unblocked me, that’s a step in the right direction. There’s an occasional group text and hanging out in a group situations.”

Doute joked, “I don’t want to get blindsided if she decides to break up with me, so I’m just trying not to invest too much right now.”

Although the duo have bickered over the seasons, Doute, who is now happily dating boyfriend Brian Carter, tells Us that she and Madix are in a good place. “We’re like buddies, but I wouldn’t say friends yet,” she admitted. “But I’m not going to like give her a call and be like, ‘How are your and Tom’s sex life? Need some advice?’ No. I think where we’re at is a pretty good playing field.”

Watch the full video above to see Doute dish on her newfound friendship with Madix!

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

