Another lifetime! Meghan King revealed that her three children, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, don’t have memories of them as a couple.

“They don’t even remember when we were together,” King, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 8, while promoting her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast. “They have no idea.”

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star explained that her daughter Aspen, 4, and 2-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes, are so used to their parents being broken up that it doesn’t seem real that they were ever together.

“I’ll show them pictures when they were babies and how he’s with me. And they’re just totally mind blown,” King continued. “It’s like that emoji with the head exploding, like, ‘You and dad were in the same room?’”

The podcast host noted that she has been in the same room as her ex since they split in October 2019 after five years of marriage, but “it’s just not usual. Typically, like, the kids aren’t, you know, they’re going to, like, go run and play in the playroom or something.”

When it comes to their coparenting dynamic, King admitted, “It’s a struggle.” She told Us that the pair’s relationship is still finding its groove amid their divorce, which has yet to be finalized following COVID-19 court delays.

“It’s a common theme among parents who are coparenting. If you’re coparenting well then, I don’t know, maybe she just [should’ve] stayed married or something,” the St. Louis, Missouri, native said. “That’s how I see it, I guess. Or you’re just, like, a very evolved soul and a wonderful person. But I don’t think that my coparenting relationship has reached that level of evolution.”

The former reality star married the former MLB player, 50, in 2014 and welcomed their three children before separating in 2019 following allegations that Edmonds had been unfaithful. He denied the claims at the time, and the pair settled on 50/50 custody in November 2019.

The duo’s split became messy as they attempted to navigate the coronavirus pandemic while living in separate locations. King exclusively told Us in January that her main goal for the new year was “getting divorced” after so many ups and downs.

“That’s such a morbid thing to think about [and] to look forward to but it’s funny how things change,” she said at the time.

The same month, the mother of three explained in a lengthy blog post that she was still married because “COVID courts won’t even let me get divorced.” She joked that the legal delays “pretty much sum up 2020: I can’t even accomplish the s–ttiest thing on my list.”

Despite some setbacks, King has continued to put her heart on the line over the past few years. After splitting from Christian Schauf in November 2020, she introduced fans to her new man, Will Roos, in January.

“Meet my friend @willroos. We have been friends for a year,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, noting he is a “friend-turned-boyfriend.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi