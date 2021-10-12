Proud parent! Meghan King has three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds and loves documenting her lives with the little ones on social media.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum became a mom in November 2016 when daughter Aspen arrived, two years after her and the former professional baseball player’s St. Louis wedding.

“Jimmy and I welcomed our new baby girl on Thanksgiving!” the former Bravo personality told her Instagram followers at the time. “Our hearts are exploding. Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn’t do it anymore. He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours. I am so proud and impressed of the team we made to welcome Aspen. Our bond is more unshakable than I ever imagined.”

One year later, the Missouri native announced her second pregnancy. Twin sons Hart and Hayes arrived in June 2018. Hart was later diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia, followed by cerebral palsy.

“Even though he’s the same kid, I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t. It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved,” King wrote in an October 2020 blog post of the toddler’s updated diagnosis. “This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

She and Edmonds split in October of the previous year, and the University of Mississippi grad moved on with Christian Shauf and Will Roos. In September 2021, she made her relationship with President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Owens Instagram official.

King and the lawyer tied the knot after three weeks of dating in October 2021, and her children were involved in the wedding ceremony.

“We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast cohost told Brides at the time. “Aspen said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl!”

Keep scrolling to see King’s best photos with Aspen, Hart and Hayes over the years, from back-to-school pics to at-home selfies.