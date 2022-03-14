No shame in her game. Meghan King anticipated pushback from the parenting police when she posted about her 3-year-old son Hart not wearing a mask on a recent flight.

“I’ve been traveling with these guys a bunch during the mask mandate and have had mixed experiences with airline enforcement … which has been super stressful with Hart and his sensory sensitivities,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, captioned a Sunday, March 13, Instagram photo with Hart, his twin brother, Hayes, and their big sister, Aspen, 5. “During our latest flight I’m happy to report that while Hart wore his mask to hand his ticket to the gate agent, he promptly took it off and refused to wear it ever again — AND 👏🏼 NOT 👏🏼A 👏🏼 REPRIMAND 👏🏼 WAS 👏🏼ISSUED! Thank you thank you thank you flight attendants for recognizing how silly it is for a child to wear a mask.”

Hart was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in October 2020. As for the former reality star’s eldest two children, “Aspen ended up refusing to wear one halfway through the flight and Hayes gave up after … baggage claim,” King wrote.

“I wasn’t stressed at all,” the former Bravo personality, who split from estranged husband Cuffe Owens in December 2021, continued. “Here’s to common sense, healthy society, and the end of Covid as we’ve known it. (I know I’ll get hate for this, but if you’ve never been a parent to a child with special needs during the mask mandate then preemptively shut your piehole please and thank you. Also, I am not an anti-masker, I’m fully vaxxed and boosted, and Aspen is fully vaxxed [twins aren’t eligible], but I am pro-common sense and loathe masks on preschoolers. LOATHE).”

While some of the Missouri native’s Instagram followers showed their support for her parenting decision in the comments, one user wrote, “A child can get Covid so why is it silly for them to wear a mask.” Another added, “Should stay home if the child cannot wear a mask, sorry!”

The University of Mississippi grad shares her three children with ex-husband Jim Edmonds. King revealed in July 2019 that their son had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage,” updating his diagnosis to CP the following year.

The Say Yes to the Dress alum “does not like being defined as a mother of a child with cerebral palsy,” King told her Instagram followers last week.

“I seldom share with you the challenges Hart faces and instead focus on how great he’s doing while trying to give equal focus to my other two children and myself. But the reality is that Hart’s brain injury affects all of our lives daily,” she captioned a Thursday, March 10, social media upload showing Hart crying. “Thank you for attending my depressing TED talk.”

