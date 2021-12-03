These sweeties are getting their shots! Ciara, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity parents have taken their kids to get their COVID-19 vaccines amid the pandemic.

The Grammy winner was at the White House promoting vaccinations for 5 to 11-year-olds in November 2021 when her son, Win, crashed the event. The little one crawled around the podium as she spoke. While the toddler has not received his dose due to his age and CDC recommendations, the “1, 2 Step” singer’s other son, Future, has been vaccinated.

“He walked in excited — a little nervous, but he was excited — because a lot of his classmates had already gotten vaccinated, so it was really cool to be on that journey with him,” the songwriter said of the experience at the time. “Being a mom and seeing it through his eyes was amazing as well. I think the ultimate goal is to end this thing and for us all to feel a bit more safe and have an added layer of protection.”

The dancer shares her eldest son with her ex-fiancé, Future. Ciara welcomed Win in July 2020 with her husband, Russell Wilson, following their daughter Sienna’s April 2017 birth.

The following month, Teigen shared sweet shots of her and John Legend’s daughter, Luna, after her own vaccine appointment.

“Second shot queen,” the Cravings author captioned the December 2021 social media upload of Luna grinning with an ice cream cone in one hand and a face mask in the other. “Go big girl go big girl go.”

Legend shared his own vaccine experience in April 2021, telling USA Today that the shot gave him “a greater optimism and relief.”

The EGOT winner went on to say, “I’m just excited that the vaccine has proven to be effective and to be safe, and that we’re on our way to opening back up more and more people get vaccinated. If you’re getting vaccinated – preventing yourself from getting the virus, preventing yourself from giving the virus to any of your relatives and loved ones, and getting the nation back closer to opening up slowly – it’s a small price to pay.”

He and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model are also the parents of son Miles, born in May 2018, who is currently too young to get the vaccine, per CDC guidelines.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities whose kids have received the vaccine, from Matthew McConaughey to Jennifer Garner.