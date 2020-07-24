Welcome to the world! Ciara gave birth to her third child on Thursday, July 23, her second with her husband, Russell Wilson.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!!” the singer, 34, captioned a Friday, July 24, Instagram video of herself singing to her newborn son while wearing a black face mask at the hospital. “Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson. 7.23.2020. 8 pounds 1 ounce.”

The singer, 34, announced in January that she was pregnant and debuted her baby bump in a bikini. “No. 3,” the Texas native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

The professional football player, 31, who also shares daughter Sienna, 2, with Ciara, announced the news with a post of his own. While his caption was identical to his wife’s, the athlete was front and center in his social media upload. The Game alum posed blurrily in the background.

The couple previously welcomed their daughter in April 2017, and Sienna joined her older brother, Future Jr., now 5. (Ciara gave birth to her and Future‘s little one in May 2014.)

Ciara gushed about being a working mom in November 2019, telling PureWow that her kids “motivate” her. The actress explained at the time: “I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it.’ Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”

Sienna and Future Jr. are her “greatest accomplishments,” she went on to tell the outlet, adding, “I can’t even imagine my life without them. Life without them was not as good as it is with them.”

Ciara and Wilson tied the knot in July 2017 in England, one year after the Ohio native proposed. The dancer was previously engaged to Future, 36, but she and the “Life Is Good” rapper split in 2014.

The Grammy winner felt like she was “failing” amid their breakup, she admitted in a June 2019 episode of “Red Table Talk.” “I grew up with my mom and dad being together, the idea of it being, ‘Mommy and Daddy that made baby.’ Then, all of a sudden, you’re living your life in front of the world. That adds a whole other layer. … ‘They’re gonna roast me. Here they come in the comment section.’ … All that stuff. It’s real. You can’t help but to think of it.”

Ciara decided she didn’t want to “lose” herself and told Jada Pinkett Smith: “I don’t like crying all the time. I don’t like being sad, so I was like, ‘How do I get out of this?’”

In January 2017, she and the Georgia native settled their custody battle over Future Jr., agreeing to joint custody.