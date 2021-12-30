Hitting the beach with her brood! Meghan King is healing from her and Cuffe Owens’ split with a Florida vacation.

“Soaking up some rays with my water babies at Momo and Papa’s beautiful condo,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, captioned family photos with daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3, via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 29. (She shares the three little ones with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.)

The former reality star went on to praise her Instagram followers, writing, “Thank you for all your messages. Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you.”

The Missouri native’s social media uploads came two days after she confirmed her split from Owens, 42. King and Joe Biden’s nephew wed in October in Pennsylvania after a whirlwind romance.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram Stories. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams. At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

The former couple “didn’t really get the chance to know each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, explaining, “She was hoping for this fairy-tale life with him, but it was far from it. She wasn’t ready to move her whole life back to California after she spent some time getting settled into Missouri. The kids and her ex [Jim] are based in St. Louis.”

King dated the attorney for three weeks before their nuptials. The bride and groom sweetly involved her three kids in their ceremony.

“We told the kids they could walk down the aisle with me if they wanted to,” the University of Mississippi grad told Brides magazine at the time. “Aspen, said she wanted ‘to throw flowers at me’ so it was decided she would be the flower girl!”

King went on to tell the outlet that she and Owens “toyed with an L.A. wedding,” saying, “The truth is it never felt right to either one of us. When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do.”

