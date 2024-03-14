Meghan King is focused on improving her coparenting relationship with ex-husband Jim Edmonds following their 2019 split.

“Things are good,” King, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her latest venture into real estate. “We’ve come a long way.”

King and Edmonds, 53, who previously fought over custody of their daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, are currently “splitting custody.”

“I gave my kids Apple IDs, which you can do, by the way. You could still be [their] mom and they can have an Apple ID that’s totally restricted,” King shared with Us, noting that she can now FaceTime her kids while they’re with their dad. “It’s been smoother sailing, but I think it’s also because they’re older too. Life stages change situations.”

King added that she “never” thought she and Edmonds would get to a place where they could get along for the sake of their children.

“We still have ways to go, but I’m confident that we’ll get there,” she told Us.

King revealed that Edmonds’ wife, Kortnie O’Connor, is also involved in her kids’ lives, although the two women have a long way to go before they’d be spotted grabbing drinks together in their downtime. (O’Connor, 39, and Edmonds tied the knot in September 2022 after two years of dating.)

“I mean we’re not going out for happy hour, but I view [O’Connor] as a positive influence in my children’s lives and so I’m grateful for that,” King explained.

King and Edmonds — who tied the knot in 2014 — went through several ups and downs even before their October 2019 split, including Edmonds denying multiple accusations of infidelity. The exes finalized their divorce in spring 2021 but faced multiple battles over custody. One year after their custody battle and restraining order, King married Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021, but the pair called it quits 2 months later.

Now, however, King and Edmonds are attempting to remain civil. While they have yet to be in the “same room together” since the split, the former reality star maintains that she hopes the exes will eventually get there.

“It’s only for the sake of the kids. It’s not like I’m trying to be besties with anybody,” she joked. “I think there’s a big difference between friendship and allyship. You can be aligned in the same purpose and goal, and you don’t even have to like the person, but it’s almost stronger than a friendship. You are both in the same boat and totally focused on the same general outcome. And so that’s what I’m hoping that we are starting to achieve, and I have hope that we can be in the same room.”

While King is OK with how things turned out between her and Edmonds, she still does miss the idea of a “nuclear family” and is even open to the “idea of finding love again.” Her mindset around marriage, however, has shifted post-divorce.

“My parents are still married and it was nice to grow up like that, but again, my children don’t know the difference so they’re not going to mourn something they never even knew would exist for them,” she told Us. “So because of that it sort of made me change my mindset. Initially, when I first split with my ex, I was thinking I want to get remarried and maybe have another baby so I can have that nuclear family but now I’m like I have these amazing three kids and my career is taking off. Life is good.”

While she’s open to romance, her main goals are currently revolving around her new real estate venture.

“I got my real estate license a few months ago, making the shift from mommy influencing. I stopped showing my kids’ faces on Instagram about a year ago, and I wanted to kind of transition and parlay my influence into real estate because it’s always been a passion of mine,” King shared with Us. “So I worked really hard, got my license pretty quickly, and I’m working as a concierge real estate agent.”

King explained that although she’s only licensed in the state of Missouri right now, she can still work with anybody from anywhere in the United States if they use her as a concierge agent, meaning she “sets them up with an agent in their area and they can FaceTime or text [her] 24/7.”

“It’s a nice balance between a traditional work environment and an entrepreneur,” she added.