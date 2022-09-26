Fourth time’s the charm! Retired baseball player Jim Edmonds has tied the knot once again — this time with model Kortnie O’Connor.

Edmonds, 51, and O’Connor, 37, said “I do” on Sunday, September 25, in Lake Como, Italy. The twosome shared glimpses of their romantic nuptials via social media, including snaps of the couple on a boat. “Yes best friend, I love you too,” the former athlete captioned a kissing photo with his wife on Monday, September 26.

O’Connor, for her part, called the wedding the “best day ever” via social media. “We did it!!!! Officially Mrs. Edmonds 👰🏻‍♀️❤️,” she captioned the dreamy snaps from their big day.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the former MLB center fielder proposed to the California native one month earlier. “They are living their life privately and are enjoying this exciting new chapter,” a source noted at the time.

Before his nuptials to O’Connor, Edmonds was previously married three times. He first exchanged vows with ex-wife Lee Anne Horton before they welcomed their two daughters: Lauren and Hayley. (Horton tragically died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.) Following their split, he moved on with Allison Raski, with whom he shares children Landon and Sutton, ahead of their 2014 breakup. Shortly after their divorce was finalized, Edmonds was linked to Meghan King and the two tied the knot in October 2014.

Upon their whirlwind romance, the 37-year-old Missouri native joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Edmonds and King together share three children: daughter Aspen, 5, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, both 4.

Us confirmed in October 2019 that the former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder and the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host had separated after five years of marriage amid infidelity claims. (While King alleged her ex-husband had cheated on her with their children’s nanny, Edmonds denied the accusations.)

Shortly before their divorce was finalized in May 2021, Edmonds moved on with O’Connor. The two had been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic and debuted their romance via Instagram in April 2020.

Before Edmonds went public with the relationship, King alleged that she and her ex-husband had a threesome with O’Connor before their marriage ended. During a January 2020 episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, the former Bravo star claimed that the incident happened early in their relationship with a woman who was a friend of hers. At the time, King noted that her former spouse was currently on vacation with the woman.

Despite their complicated past, however, the former reality star told Us in May 2021 that she supports her ex’s romance with O’Connor.

“I would feel that stability for my children is what I care about the most. So any kind of long-term committed relationship that Jim is in, I fully, fully support because that’s absolutely the best for my children,” King — who announced her split from ex-husband Cuffe Owens in December 2021 — explained. “I was a stepmom and I’ve always been the school of thought that the more people to love children the better. And I don’t think that there’s a limited capacity for children to be able to be loved.”

She added at the time: “It’s not like they could only be loved by mommy and daddy. I don’t think that takes away my love for them if they’re going to love somebody else. So I think it’s great.”

Shortly before O’Connor and Edmonds’ nuptials, the pair’s wedding invitations made headlines when Teddi Mellencamp read it to King on an episode of her “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I’m sorry, this is very cringe,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 41, said of the invite. “It says, ‘Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentlemen: black tie or a white coat like James [Bond].’”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum later claimed that Edmonds was “so angry” about the invitation leak, sharing an alleged text message with the former athlete. Per Mellencamp’s screenshots, the retired MLB player asked if King had shared the invite, but the Indiana native told him she hadn’t.

Mellencamp, for her part, claimed she received the invitation in an Instagram DM, adding that she “blindsided” King when she asked about it on the podcast.

“Meghan had nothing to do with it,” the wellness coach exclusively told Us in August. “She came in, I had just gotten sent it. I’m on a podcast where we talk crap. I mean, that’s what the podcast is. And, you know, this over-the-top invite came, and I saw it and made a joke of it.”