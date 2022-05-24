Italy is for lovers! The European country has been a top destination for celebrity weddings — including George and Amal Clooney’s 2014 nuptials — for years thanks to its romantic scenery.

Us Weekly confirmed in September of that year that the Oscar winner left behind his bachelor status in a lavish ceremony in Venice, Italy.

“[The] staff were preparing bouquets, table arrangements and other floral designs well into the night,” a hotel source exclusively told Us at the time of the extravagant affair. “Everything they were using was white with green flourishes, lots of roses and peonies being used.”

The couple’s big day was make that much sweeter by the wedding attendees, which included A-listers Matt Damon, Anna Wintour, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Rande Gerber, who cofounded Casamigos Tequila with George, served as the actor’s best man. “He’s going to have a lot of fun with George,” an insider teased of Gerber’s reception speech. “They want people to be laughing and happy during the weekend celebrations.”

Four months prior, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made headlines for their exquisite wedding in Florence, Italy.

The twosome, who split in 2021, started their wedding weekend in May 2014 with a rehearsal dinner in Paris. When it came to the ceremony, however, guests made their way to Italy.

“It was such a magical moment that we have that, that we shared that with the world,” Kardashian gushed during an appearance on the Today after her celebration.

Eight years later, the KKW Beauty founder’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, chose Italy as the destination for her third wedding to Travis Barker. Following two other ceremonies in California and Las Vegas — the latter of which was not legal — the Poosh founder finally exchanged vows in front of family in May 2022.

“Happily ever after,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos via Instagram after she and Barker said “I do” in front of a candle-adorned altar off the coast of Italy. All of the reality star’s sisters were in attendance, as was her mother, Kris Jenner.

Both Kourtney’s children — she shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick — were also by her side for the third event. The musician’s two children, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya were also on site to witness the romantic day.

Scroll down to relive some of the biggest, and most magical, Italy-based celebrity weddings: