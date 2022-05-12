Che Bella! Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark got married in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, May 12, more than one year after exchanging vows in a backyard ceremony.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are in attendance while Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, May 11, that “Stassi had to cut down her guest list” for the nuptials. “Some of her family, friends and former costars, including Scheana, had to be disinvited.”

Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were also notably not in attendance, though it’s unclear who chose not to attend and who was no longer on the invite list.

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that the Next Level Basic author, 33, had begun dating Clark, 42, six months after her dramatic split from Patrick Meagher. “I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this,” she gushed to Us in June 2018 about the commercial casting agent. “I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive.”

Clark popped the question at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July 2019 and their engagement was captured on season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. Almost one year later, however, Schroeder was fired from the reality series after former SURver Faith Stowers revealed that she andDoute falsely reported her to a police tip line for a crime she didn’t commit in 2018. Several racially insensitive comments that the New Orleans native made on her former podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” also resurfaced at the time.

“Beau has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support,” a source told Us about the way Clark was supporting his fiancée at the time. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.” The Off With My Head author issued a public apology for her past actions in June 2020.

Just four days after Schroeder was fired, Us exclusively confirmed that she and Clark were expecting their first child together. They then quietly tied the knot in a private, backyard ceremony in September 2020 after being forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day. We went and did it anyway,” Schroeder wrote via Instagram on the pair’s original wedding date, October 7, 2020. “Married sept 2020 … Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie.”

The couple welcomed daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark in January 2021. “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram at the time. “Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

She continued: “It’s her two-week birthday and I feel like I’m finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that’s ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can’t believe I get to keep her.”