Nearly two years after she was fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder is sharing her side of the story in her new book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.

The 33-year-old Bravo alum began her Tuesday, April 26, release by acknowledging that she made “huge” mistakes before she was “canceled” in June 2020. At the time, Schroeder was under fire for a resurfaced podcast clip in which she revealed she and Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers.

In the book, Schroeder wrote that she had “zero right to accuse” Stowers of committing a crime, noting that she “sensationalized” the situation “for the sake of a good podcast story.” The Next Level Basic author also acknowledged that “just because it wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t about race for Faith.” Instead, Schroeder said she was motivated by Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Stowers during season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

“She deeply hurt my friend. I was absolutely motivated by that. And I was motivated by the fact that I thought she was guilty of these crimes,” she wrote. “I basically thought I was the karma God just dishing it out exactly where I felt it should be.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 9, 2020, that Schroeder and Doute were let go by the network after eight seasons on Vanderpump Rules. The news came two days after they publicly apologized for their actions, which originally happened in 2018. According to Schroeder, several producers of the reality show fought for the women not to lose their jobs, claiming they were “outraged” when they learned the news on social media.

“They’d been around when the original call to the tip line happened,” she wrote, alleging that producers “pleaded with Bravo” and said that “our behavior was encouraged by being on Vanderpump Rules. I mean, this is the s—t Vanderpump Rules is about — exposing people, calling them out.”

Throughout the first chapter, Schroeder documented the “seven days in hell” in which she lost several endorsement deals, her agents and her job at Bravo. She also claimed that the network was planning to use her wedding to Beau Clark as a launchpad for a Vanderpump Rules spinoff starring the other original cast members.

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” Schroeder wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Off With My Head is available now. Scroll through for a timeline from Schroeder regarding her “cancelation”: