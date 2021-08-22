SURving up kindness! Lisa Vanderpump‘s relationship with former employee Stassi Schroeder hasn’t always been a breeze, but after a recent run-in, the pair are moving forward.

“I actually ran into her,” the restauranteur, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her Febreeze partnership. “I did say, ‘Yes, I called you back and I’ve called you and reached out to you.’ … She was very friendly.”

Schroeder, 33, was an original cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in 2013. After seven years on the show, the Next Level Basic author — along with costars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were axed by the network in June 2020 after sparking backlash for their past racially insensitive remarks and actions.

“I wish them all well. I do,” Vanderpump told Us of the foursome. “I also think they needed to learn a lesson about, you know, respecting other people’s point of views and having empathy and looking at other people’s lives, not just through their own lens. Personally, I think a lot of people need to learn that.”

While the New Orleans native — who welcomed daughter Hartford with husband Beau Clark in January — experienced plenty of ups and downs on the reality show, she didn’t think Vanderpump was the reason for her eventual downfall.

“[She] doesn’t think her getting fired is Lisa’s fault by any means,” a source told Us shortly after news broke of the casting shakeup last summer.

As the controversy continued, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confessed that while she “loves and adores” her employees, she was “deeply saddened by some of the lack of judgment that has been displayed.”

She wrote in a June 2020 Instagram statement, “My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences.”

Several months after the scandal — and after losing out on multiple business opportunities — Schroeder addressed her firing in an emotional interview with Tamron Hall. “I am someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation,” she admitted. “And I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not, and it’s not how I feel at all.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules wrapped filming earlier this year, but Schroeder won’t be the only OG cast member missing from the action. Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced their exits in December 2020, noting via social media at the time that they wanted to shift their focus toward their family. (The pair welcomed son Cruz in April.)

Despite the departures of some fan-favorite personalities, the Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump star is hopeful viewers will enjoy the “fresh” season.

“It was always about an ensemble cast and that’s what it is, very much so,” the U.K. native told Us. “I look at James Kennedy and Lala [Kent] as old characters. … It’s definitely a show that keeps moving and hopefully we continue to do so. … You definitely do see a lot of SUR and some new people [next season].”

