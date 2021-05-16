She said yes! James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are officially engaged.

The two made the announcement Sunday, May 16, via Instagram with plenty of photos of their celebration.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes. 💍 💕,” James, 29, wrote alongside a photo of him taking a selfie kissing his bride-to-be.

Raquel, 25, was celebrating “Rachella” in the wake of Coachella’s cancellation. She threw a party in Palm Springs, and the fun weekend took a romantic turn when James popped the question.

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon ✨🌵🌙 #RACHELLA,” she captioned a series of photos.

“💕❤️😍I’m one lucky guy. Thank you God!” James added on Raquel’s post.

The couples’ Vanderpump Rules costars seem thrilled about the engagement, leaving plenty of love in the comments sections.

Charli Burnett said she was “still not over it.”

“Wooooohooooooo 💍♥️♥️♥️,” Scheana Shay commented.

“Yessssssssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Brock Davies wrote.

Danica Dow added, “CONGRATS ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you guys.”

Ariana Madix‘s reaction could only be captured with emojis, “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

The joy spread throughout the Bravo family with Summer House star Kyle Cooke saying, “Congrats brother! ❤️🙌” and the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen account commenting “MAZEL.”

James has long planned to make Raquel his bride. He exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019 that they’d “probably” be the next Vanderpump Rules wedding.

“Yeah, probably,” he said at the time. “You know, I don’t like rushing that cause we’re like 10 years younger than everyone else on the show, but I love her so much.”

James first joined the Vanderpump Rules cast when he was dating Kristen Doute in season 3, but that didn’t last for long. He and Raquel met on December 31, 2015, and they made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016 with Raquel first appearing Vanderpump Rules season 5 later that year.

They moved in together in 2018, but Bravo viewers know the two have had their ups and downs, including cheating rumors and James’ journey to sobriety. The groom-to-be credited his fellow Bravolebrity with helping him stop drinking when he celebrated his one-year sobriety anniversary in July 2020.

“Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong,” he shared at the time. “I don’t miss the booze …… I don’t miss the feeling …. I’m so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in many ways. Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love.”

Scroll down to see James’ romantic proposal to Raquel: