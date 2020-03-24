Will the real DJ James Kennedy please stand up? Raquel Leviss is having a hard time balancing the difference between life with her boyfriend on and off Vanderpump Rules.

“On the show, Raquel is feeling a lot of pressure to side with the girls because she knows how James’ behavior can be and because she’s new to SUR,” the source tells Us. “Raquel wishes James would show the side of himself that she gets one-on-one more.”

Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hot spot hired the 25-year-old former pageant queen in April 2019 and more recently, Raquel has had an increased role on the Bravo hit. While the pair, who have been together since meeting on New Year’s Eve in 2016, have a rocky romance on the show, the source tells Us that they are in a good place in real time.

“Before quarantine and before coronavirus really blew up, James and Raquel went to Disneyland,” the insider notes. “They had a great time together and were laughing, joking and being romantic and cuddly. James was being very affectionate with Raquel.”

The twosome also celebrated James being nine months sober during the trip to Disneyland on March 7.

“Happy 9 months,” Raquel wrote alongside an Instagram Story of the musician with a chocolate-covered dessert.

James confirmed he was sober during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month after his rage texts to Raquel caused issues in their relationship on the series.

“I’m going on nine months sober. I haven’t had a drink in nearly nine months and I just feel completely different,” James told host Andy Cohen. “I’ve really taken hold of my life and [am] trying to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better.”

The “Topman” singer added, “I know that I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

