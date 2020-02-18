SURprising support! James Kennedy is returning to Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood hot spot for his Tuesday night DJ set — and Katie Maloney might be stopping by.

“THE BOSS HAS SPOKEN ‘SEE YOU NEXT TUESDAY’ IS BACK!” the 28-year-old DJ wrote alongside a screenshot of his text messages with SUR co-owner Guillermo Zapata on Monday, February 18, via Instagram. “AND WERE KICKING IT OFF TOMORROW NIGHT 18th at SUR 9pm @surrules @gzsur.”

Katie, 33, took to the comments to congratulate James, writing, “All is right again in SUR land. I’m happy for you dude. 💃🏻”

The former SUR busser replied, “Thank you so much @musickillskate ♥️ means so much honestly !”

The Vanderpump Rules costars have been at odds since James first body-shamed Katie on season 5 of the Bravo series. During season 7, the “Topman” singer criticized the Pucker and Pout blogger’s figure again. As a result, Katie gave Lisa an ultimatum and James lost his job at SUR.

“Imagine finally finding the courage and strength to finally love yourself enough to stand up for yourself to then be ridiculed and torn down again,” Katie wrote in March 2019 as her feud with James aired. “For the last 3 years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation. I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR 3 YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak bitch.”

Katie isn’t the only surprising person who congratulated James on returning to SUR. Lala Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, also showed the DJ love. (Lala and James’ relationship was previously strained after the “Get Loose” singer slammed Randall.)

“Yes!!!” the 48-year-old movie producer commented on James’ post.

James and Lala made up during season 8 of the reality show.

“We’re doing great. We’re on great terms and we’re making music as well together again,” James told Us Weekly in August 2019. “I’ve been focusing on my sobriety and it’s been going really well. … Music has been just so good lately. I haven’t been procrastinating on s–t.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.