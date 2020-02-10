Katie Maloney is a force you don’t want to mess with. The Vanderpump Rules star isn’t afraid to stand up to her haters, who have body-shamed her in the past.

Maloney has been candid about gaining weight since she first appeared on the Bravo hit when she was in her 20s.

“[My husband] Tom [Schwartz] would tell me not to read it and that the comments don’t matter but it’s just not me to ignore it,” she once told DuJour magazine. “People tend to be insensitive about the issues and dehumanize us when they attack us on social media. It can be so rotten and toxic sometimes.”

During a February 2018 episode of the series, the former waitress was body-shamed by Lisa Vanderpump’s designer, Kevin Lee. “You were much thinner than this … you have to work on it, seriously, I’m telling you as a friend,” Lee told Maloney.

“It was very uncomfortable. … I had a hard time processing what he was saying to me. I literally thought he told me I looked good and then he kept going,” Maloney told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2018. “I just still think don’t ever say anything like that to someone. If you’re a decent person, you don’t have to apologize for a simple thing like that.”

The following season, Maloney’s costar James Kennedy called her “fat” during a heated argument at SUR’s pride event. As a result, the DJ was fired from his gig at the West Hollywood hotspot.

“I don’t want you to go back to questioning how beautiful you are. He’s an idiot,” Vanderpump told Maloney on a December 2018 episode.

“But he’s an idiot who gets away with speaking abusive language toward women, and I don’t tolerate that anymore,” she fired back. “I don’t think it’s right that I should show up to work and have to subject myself to that kind of language. This has been a home — a family — for me for almost nine years. I am not willing to work in a place where this is tolerated.”

In February 2020, Maloney’s appearance made headlines again when her friends Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright stepped in to defend her look at an E! News Oscar brunch. Maloney, who wore an off-the-shoulder black blazer and gold skirt, shared one of the mean-spirited remarks in the comments section of an Instagram photo from the event.

“Everyone talking s—t on Katie’s amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look can go shave their backs now,” Schroeder quipped.

Cartwright added, “She looks amazing!!! Idk what y’all are talking about what so ever! Her style is different and edgy and I love it!!! 😘”

