Don’t mess with the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder and Brittany Cartwright defended Katie Maloney after she was criticized for her look at a pre-Oscars brunch on Sunday, February 9.

After Cartwright, 30, shared a photo of the group — Maloney, 33, Schroeder, 31, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz and Beau Clark — who joined E! News host Carissa Culiner for a segment on the network’s Oscars coverage, social media users took to the comments section to hate on Maloney.

“Wtf is Katy [SIC] wearing. As her friend you should have helped her out. Lol 😬,” one user wrote of the reality star’s off-the-shoulder black blazer and gold skirt look.

A second person commented, “I love you brittany, stassi, ya’ll look amazing! The guys too, sorry Idk who dressed Katie.”

Maloney even shared one of the mean-spirited remarks via her Instagram Story: “You see the problem is that we watched Katie from the beginning and half the issue is not the outfit but the weight gain which make the outfits look a lot worse than they would look if she was in shape. That, plus her mean personality give out a bad vibe for her. I feel bad for her husband knowing that he probably gets laid once a month and if… their relationship is my worst fear.”

Schroeder and Cartwright were quick to defend their friend.

“Everyone talking s—t on Katie’s amazingly gorge alternative Parisian-chic Carrie Bradshaw look can go shave their backs now,” the Next Level Basic author wrote.

The Kentucky native added, “She looks amazing!!! Idk what y’all are talking about what so ever! Her style is different and edgy and I love it!!! 😘”

Maloney has been open about her body image struggles in recent years after her costar James Kennedy called her “fat” during season 7 of the Bravo hit.

“It took me 3 years. I was a very unhappy person. I took it out on everyone including myself. I was unlovable. I vowed to make changes. And I did,” she wrote in March 2019 via Instagram. “For the last 3 years I let MY BODY become a topic of conversation. I say ‘let’ because I didn’t have the courage or self love [to] argue it. FOR 3 YEARS. I’m not perfect. I know who I am. But I’m not a weak bitch.”

Maloney added: “I am going to continue to grow and remind myself of my own strength. If that makes me a mean bitch in your eyes then so f–king be it! I’m remaining true.”