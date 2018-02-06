Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about being body-shamed by Lisa Vanderpump’s designer, Kevin Lee, on the Monday, February 5, episode of the Bravo hit.

“It was very uncomfortable,” Maloney, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 6. “Obviously I’m there working for Lisa at her event, we all wanted it to special and go really well for her and I don’t know Kevin … I had a hard time processing what he was saying to me. I literally thought he told me I looked good and then he kept going.”

She continued, “I was like ‘Wow, um, OK’ and I walked away and told Lisa and it kind of just, like, really set in with me, because I hadn’t been in a good place in my life with self-love. And I struggled with that for a long time and acceptance and confidence and positive body image and I finally was in a place where I felt healthy and I felt great. I had dealt with seeing that stuff on social media a lot and Kevin saying it to my face put a voice and a face to all of that, which was hard, but at the end of the day, and right after, Lisa kind of lifted me back up.”

As previously reported, Maloney ran into Vanderpump’s longtime designer and friend — fans will remember him planning Lisa’s daughter Pandora’s wedding during season 2 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — at a party featured on the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“You were much thinner than this … you have to work on it, seriously, I’m telling you as a friend,” Lee told Maloney.

Vanderpump comforted the SUR waitress at the time, and Maloney’s husband Tom Schwartz confirmed that he later apologized.

“It was way out of line but I think he probably was just being sassy and he regretted it and he was really nice following up … sent a nice letter,” Schwartz told Us.

“I just still think don’t ever say anything like that to someone,” Maloney added. “If you’re a decent person, you don’t have to apologize for simple thing like that.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

