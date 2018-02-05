Not cool, Kevin Lee. Lisa Vanderpump’s friend and designer body-shamed Katie Maloney at a party for Lisa during the Monday, February 5, episode of Vanderpump Rules.

The Return of Kevin Lee

Lisa enlisted Stassi Schroeder to plan her a party after she is named the new Editor-in-Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine. Katie agreed to work the event, and much to her surprise, is body-shamed by Lisa’s longtime designer Kevin Lee as she passes drinks around the party. (Fans will remember seeing Kevin Lee plan Lisa’s daughter Pandora’s wedding on season 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

“Kevin Lee, I’ve always thought he was amazing, and I was talking to him and I was pouring champagne, and then he was like ‘What happened to you?’ … Like you gained a lot of weight,”’ Katie told Lisa about the designer. The show then cuts to the Katie’s interaction with Kevin Lee and viewers saw him say “You were much thinner than this … you have to work on it, seriously, I’m telling you as a friend.”

A shocked Lisa consoled a visibly upset Katie, telling her she is “the most beautiful girl at the restaurant.” Later in the episode, Katie’s husband Tom Schwartz also tried to make her feel better by reassuring her that he thinks she’s sexy.

Missing in Action

Where in the world — or West Hollywood — is Jax Taylor? The SUR bartender provided additional drama at Lisa’s magazine party when he did not show up to the party after he agreed to work it. Jax eventually strolled into the event, and Lisa was so angry that he was an hour late that she sent him home after calling him “selfish” and “an ungrateful a—hole.”

Later on in the episode, Jax continued to work on himself through therapy as part of his agreement with his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright. While he claimed to be making progress at his various appointments, he got into a fight with Brittany after she overheard him saying bad things about Kristen Doute because she surprised Brittany by flying her mom and sister into town. Jax continued to work on his anger issues with his reiki therapist and asked her to call him “Jason” (his real name) so he could get back to who he was before he moved to Hollywood to pursue modeling.

Stassi vs. Ariana

When Stassi was not stressing over planning Lisa’s party, she was upset about Ariana Madix telling new SUR hostess Billie Lee that Stassi “takes pride in being ignorant.” The former SUR waitress, who asked Billie to be on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, to open up about her experience as a transgender woman, was devastated by what Ariana said.

Billie still agreed to record Stassi’s podcast, but Ariana’s words bothered her for the rest of the episode. Stassi broke down in tears during her conversation with Billie and again after Lisa’s party. (She did manage to find humor in the situation and joked about to having to take off her fake eyelashes during both meltdowns).

The Show Must Go On

Elsewhere in the episode, Lisa explained that the fire at SUR, which made headlines back in June 2017, started because the cupboard shorted out. While there was a decent amount of damage, one side of SUR still opened so James Kennedy did not have to cancel his DJ performance.

Tell Us: What did you think of Kevin Lee telling she needed Katie to lose weight? And will Ariana and Stassi ever get along?

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

