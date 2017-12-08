Bravo standout Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules (Mondays, 9 p.m.) revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that there’s more to her than diamonds and rosé. Read on for 25 things about the reality star you might have not known.

1. The South of France, where I lived for eight years, is my favorite place in the world.

2. Good food, good wine, good friends and my family around me make me happiest.

3. I’m very hands-on in most aspects of my life. I don’t have an assistant or a cook.

4. Our philanthropic endeavors at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation have started to make a real difference and I’m proud of that every day.

5. The time in my life I felt most afraid was in the 1994 L.A. earthquake!

6. My biggest dream is to become a Goodwill Ambassador.

7. I loathe people who are economical with the truth and lack generosity.

8. A beautiful pair of high heels is my favorite thing to wear!

9. If I could meet anyone it would be Winston Churchill. To be so driven but to couple it with humor is a wonderful attribute to have.

10. If I had one day left on Earth, I’d get in bed with my children, my husband and my puppies, listen to jazz, have a bottle of rosé and a big bucket of roast potatoes.

11. Tardiness is my biggest pet peeve.

12. I’d never be caught dead wearing spandex!

13. The most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen would be a tie between my children as babies and Giggy as a puppy!

14. I love the way Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita is written — maybe not the subject!

15. I idolize the Queen of ­England for never putting a foot wrong in 60-plus years.

16. I learned to barefoot water ski when I was 16. I couldn’t do it now — I can barely put on my socks!

17. If I could do a duet with anyone it’d be Sam Smith. We’d sing “Killing Me Softly.”

18. I put too much pressure on myself to achieve perfection. Sometimes it’s unattainable.

19. My biggest regret is not having more children.

20. Individual eyelashes and Epione moisturizer are my two beauty secrets.

21. I was most embarrassed when I accidentally had my skirt tucked into my underwear in middle school. Luckily that’s never happened again!

22. My ideal day off: riding my horse, making out with my puppies and having dinner at one of my restaurants!

23. I once rode my daughter’s pony bareback through our village in England, in pajamas, to entertain my children!

24. For my last meal, I’d start with Villa Blanca’s crispy rice and spicy tuna, a glass of Vanderpump Rosé, go on to Pump’s truffle chicken and finish with milk chocolate!

25. The most unexpected fan to approach me was ­Anderson Cooper, after the first season of Housewives. I was gobsmacked!

