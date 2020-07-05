Happy sobriety birthday! James Kennedy celebrated one year of sobriety after struggling with substance abuse issues for years.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 28, announced the news via Instagram on Sunday, July 5, with a selfie featuring his dog, Graham.

“Hey everyone just wanted to let you all know I’ve made it to my one year sober today,” Kennedy captioned the picture. “Letting go of drinking was the best decision I ever made and I’m going strong. I don’t miss the booze …… I don’t miss the feeling …. I’m so grateful for everything now and life has become more beautiful in many ways.”

The U.K. native concluded his post with a special shout-out to his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love.♥️ and thank you all for the support this past year,” he wrote. While the post got more than 30,000 likes in a couple of hours, Kennedy’s Vanderpump Rules costars have yet to comment on his achievement.

Leviss, 25, also commemorated the occasion via Instagram. “Today James is 1 year sober! Lots to celebrate but most important is the love you show me every single day @itsjameskennedy,” she captioned a photo of the duo wearing masks.

Four months earlier, Kennedy gave an update on his sobriety during an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

“Because of all the drinking I was doing and stuff, I was really hiding away from my true emotions and just blaming whatever I wanted to get out the easy way,” the DJ said, adding that he’s been attending Alcoholics Annonymous meetings. ”I’m going onto nine months sober. I haven’t had a drink in nearly nine months, and I just feel completely different.”

Kennedy explained that he felt motivated to maintain his sobriety for both himself and for the sake of his relationship.

“I’ve really taken hold of my life and try to change it for the better and change our relationship for the better,” he said. “I know I should be doing this for me, but I’m also doing it for my relationship with Raquel.”

The couple ⁠— who began dating in January 2016 ⁠— hit a rough patch when Leviss accused Kennedy of verbally abusing her during a March episode of Vanderpump Rules. The Bravo star sent Leviss a series of text messages threatening to break up with her and called her a “whore” and a “slut” after she didn’t answer her phone on a night out.

“No girl goes into a relationship thinking they’re going to be verbally abused,” the former beauty queen said at the time during her confessional. “It’s scary to me. I don’t ever want to go through this again.”

Kennedy later apologized for his actions, but Leviss made it clear that she wouldn’t stay with him if he continued that behavior.

“I’ve been letting you kind of circle into drinking, not drinking, and then getting back to normal again and being good,” she said at the time. “I think about the way that you talk to me when you’re drunk. It scares me because if we have kids together, I don’t want to put them in any situation relatively close to that. You understand? And if you can’t get your s–t together, then we will break up.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).