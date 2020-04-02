Telling it like it is. Raquel Leviss opened up about being unemployed from her waitressing job at SUR recently, after she claims fans were asking her for money to help cover their expenses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 25, addressed her current work situation in an Instagram post shared late last month. “Staying inside ⏳ A quick iPhone pic from my shoot with @nanamacs when this pandemic started getting real. Do your part and stay inside!,” she captioned a snapshot of herself lounging on the floor in a dress and black boots. “Also, I apologize to those who have reached out requesting $ from me to help with hardships. Unfortunately I’m not in a place to donate to individuals at this time and I feel horrible about that.”

Raquel noted that the reason she can’t help others at this time is because she’s out of a job. “Like many, I am currently unemployed from my waitressing position at SUR,” she continued. “But I can stay inside so that’s what’s happening here!”

Many of the beauty queen’s fans took to her Instagram comments to express their outrage that people were asking her for money in the first place. “Omg people begging you for money is awful and rude,” wrote one. Added another: “Tbh it’s weird that people think you owe them money.”

Believe it or not, Raquel is not the only member of the Vanderpump Rules cast who has claimed she’s had to turn down fans’ requests for funds in recent weeks. Last month, Scheana Shay had to beg fans of the Bravo show to stop sending her Venmo requests for cash. “This is a crazy time! But PLEASE you guys, stop asking me for $ on @venmo,” Scheana, 34, tweeted on March 20. “It makes me feel terrible reading your stories of why you need $$ and I am not rich! I support my family and have a ton of friends in the same situation right now. I wish I could help everyone but I can’t.”

Other members of the cast currently out of work as well include Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. The duo co-owns TomTom with bosses Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, and were forced to shut down their bar last month per an order from Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti.

The twosome shared the news of TomTom’s closure in an Instagram post on March 16 and noted that the bar would be shuttered “until further notice.”

The pair added: “Keep following us for updates and we hope we can welcome you back again soon.”

By March 23, Sandoval, 36, and Schwartz, 37, announced that they had joined Cameo in an effort to raise money for their out-of-work staff. “Millions of people in the restaurant industry are out of work bc of #covıd19 including our @tomtom Family, @twschwa and I are donating 100% of our earnings from cameo to our TomTom Staff & matching the amount up to $10,000!!” Sandoval wrote on Instagram at the time. “Book ur @cameo today and get a personalized message from the #2toms.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.