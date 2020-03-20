Crossing a line? Scheana Shay implored her fans to stop asking her for money as people suffer the financial burdens stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a crazy time! But PLEASE you guys, stop asking me for $ on @venmo,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 34, tweeted on Friday, March 20. “It makes me feel terrible reading your stories of why you need $$ and I am not rich! I support my family and have a ton of friends in the same situation right now. I wish I could help everyone but I can’t.”

She continued: “My dad is still doing hard labor working full time during this pandemic. My mom does more than I could ever ask her for and who the hell wouldn’t want their mom to be able to help them full time w work. PLEASE stop asking me for $$. I can not afford to save the [world].”

Shay went on to emphasize that she understood from where the fans asking for help were coming. “I didn’t grow up rich,” she wrote. “My family worked very hard to give me an amazing childhood and everything i wanted. But i do know what it’s like to check my bank account 7x a day to see if the auto debit came out or not so I could pay rent. I get the struggle & I empathize.”

The reality star then shared her hope for those in need because she overcame a similar situation. “I maxed out every credit card I had. But I NEVER once asked for a handout from ANYONE, let alone a stranger on TV,” she concluded. “I love you all but please, i had to figure it all out on my own and I did and I’m okay! I have faith you’ll be able to do the same.”

Shay drew ire earlier this month for her reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. “Any of my friends working from home this week should come join me for a Palm Springs quarantine!” she tweeted on Saturday, March 14. “I will continue to live my life in Palm Springs or MDR w my friends and not live it in complete isolation or fear. Simple as that. Call me ‘ignorant’ but I’m not gonna stop living!”

The TV personality later accused fellow social media users of being hypocrites before apologizing. “For those who expressed concern or viewed my remarks as insensitive, I had just returned from a work trip and wasn’t fully updated on the pandemic,” she explained. “I now understand the severity of our current predicament. Please stay safe, and wash your damn hands!”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.