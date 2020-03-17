To be continued. Tom Schwartz and his business partner, Tom Sandoval, announced the temporary closure of their Los Angeles restaurant, Tom Tom, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gonna miss you guys,” Schwartz, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 16. “We’ll be back in a jif (hopefully)❤️.”

The Vanderpump Rules star revealed that the West Hollywood eatery would be shut down in accordance with advice from authorities amid the virus threat.

“It saddens us to have to do this, but with the advisement of the government and local authorities, we have closed our restaurants until further notice,” he said in a statement posted on his personal Instagram page. “These are scary times right now, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and guests.”

The Minnesota native encouraged fans and followers to “social distance themselves” so that the community can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope everyone does their utmost to fight this. Together we will get through this and come out stronger on the other side,” the statement read. “Keep following us for updates and we hope we can welcome you back again soon. Stay safe. Much Love, TomTom.”

Authorities in several states have mandated the closure of restaurants and bars or restricted them to take-out orders only. Concerts, musical festivals and major sporting events have also been put on hold in order to slow down the spread of the illness, which has infected more than 182,000 people worldwide and killed more than 7,100.

Earlier this month, the TV costars and junior partners in the L.A. eaterie spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about Tom Tom, which is part of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd’s restaurant empire.

“The best secret of Tom Tom is that its food is amazing,” Sandoval, 36, told Us on Thursday, March 12. “It’s spectacular.”

Schwartz explained that his ideal spot to hang out in at the L.A. hot spot is the garden patio, which he described as “warm and romantic but not pretentious.”

“We’ve been here 10 years and at one point this was just a dream and now it’s a reality,” he added.