The Tom Tom family might be growing, at least if co-owner Tom Sandoval has anything to say about it! The Vanderpump Rules star currently owns and runs Tom Tom in Los Angeles with his costar, Tom Schwartz, and bosses Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, but the bartender has his sights set beyond the Golden State.

“I would love to have a place [on the East Coast], he told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, February 18. “I would either do Tom Tom, or if it was different, I’d call it something else.”

The Bravo personality, 36, added: “I would love to have a place out here. It’d be awesome.”

A big obstacle for the reality star, however, is cost. As he put it: “Obviously the rent is a little pricey.”

Plus, the restauranteur is currently focused on Tom Tom in L.A., which opened in August 2018. As Pump Rules viewers know, Sandoval and Schwartz, 37, put a great deal of effort into the eatery prior to its opening and even helped designed many of its signature cocktails.

When he’s not sipping on a beer, Sandoval told Us his go-to libations are the Stroke of Midnight, the Matcha Bucha and the Clockwork Pink. “I like those drinks,” he said.

The latter beverage, he noted, is a mezcal-based drink, while the Stroke of Midnight and the Matcha Bucha both boast a fair amount of caffeine. “I remember one time I had two Stroke of Midnights, which is cold brew coffee, and then the Matcha Bucha, which has matcha,” he recalled. “I had two of each and I went home and stayed up all night cleaning every nook and cranny in my house!”

Sandoval said the caffeine rush was so intense that he managed to wipe down every window, mirror and toilet in his home and even sweep outside the abode, which he shares with girlfriend and costar Ariana Madix. “You got to be careful,” he quipped. “It was nuts.”

The cocktail pro and Madix, 34, released their first book together, Fancy AF Cocktails, in December 2019 and have “been talking about doing another one,” since they had a blast working on their first tome. “It was a lot of fun,” Sandoval explained. “We had a great crew.”

For more from the reality star, watch the video above.