



Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix certainly know how to craft a tasty drink! The Vanderpump Rules stars recently stopped by Us Weekly and shared the recipe for their Ghost of Mary cocktail, which is an interesting take on the traditional Bloody Mary.

“[This] is one of my favorites,” Sandoval, 36 told Us exclusively. “[It] is a ghost pepper-infused white Bloody Mary.” Though the drink’s white color is tricky to pull off, it was crucial for the Tom Tom co-owner. “I figured if I was infusing ghost pepper in a Bloody Mary I want to make it white so it’s like the ghost of its former self,” he explained.

Sandoval was looking to make a drink with “all of this flavor but none of this color,” so he crafted his own Bloody Mary mix using ingredients such as orange and yellow tomatoes and celery salt. The mix, which needs to be blended together and frozen overnight, serves as the base for the cocktail. It loses its color once it is thawed and strained twice.

As the reality star put it, “All of the flavor comes through, but none of the color.”

The drink also includes vodka and an impressive garnish that consists of a sprig of absinthe-soaked rosemary, which is flammable thanks to its liquor bath, and a small ball of mozzarella cheese. “The garnish is fun,” Madix, 34, said, noting that lighting it in on fire isn’t necessary, but does make for a “fun trick for your friends.”

“It’s so delicious,” she added of the complete drink.

The Ghost Bloody Mary is just one of the many drink recipes included in Sandoval and Madix’s new book, Fancy AF Cocktails, which was released earlier this month. The pair’s other favorite drinks include the Going Clear — a transparent Manhattan — and Pinky’s Lemonade, which is made with their boss Lisa Vanderpump’s own Pink Sangria.

Watch the video above for the complete Ghost of Mary recipe!