That’s a wrap on season 9! Vanderpump Rules may look a bit different this season, but the cast still knows how to throw a party.

On Sunday, July 18, the group celebrated James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ engagement during their final night of filming. Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Charli Burnett, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were among the guests at the Santa Barbara celebration, during which James, 29, also served as the DJ.

After the party, Lala, 30, celebrated the end of season 9 with her 4-month-old daughter, Ocean, sharing a new glimpse of her with her little one at home. “That’s a wrap on season 9. Back to the happiest place on Earth,” she captioned two selfies via her Instagram Story.

Scheana, 36, who welcomed daughter Summer Moon with boyfriend Brock Davies in April, did the same, sharing a boomerang via Instagram of her and Brock, 30, having a celebratory drink while their baby enjoyed a bottle.

As for what to expect from the ninth season, there were some changes with the cast, as Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired ahead of filming, while Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor also announced their exits shortly after.

“I think it’s more mature, the show, but there are people that really like to have their opinion and that’s not going to change,” Lisa, 60, explained to Entertainment Tonight in June, one month after filming officially began. “And they’ve certainly got a lot of them. … I’m surprised, actually, how amazingly quick, fast-paced and intense we’re in and we’re only a third of the way through, so it’s good.”

She also teased a new look at Raquel, 26, who got engaged to James in May. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to him,” the restaurateur shared. “But you really do see Raquel kind of blossoming, blooming. … You see her really having a voice. She was very much, like, a deer caught in the headlights before, but now she’s, like, actually kind of really comes out of a shell.”

Scroll down to see photos from the cast’s wrap party: