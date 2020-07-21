For the first time in eight years, Bravo cameras are not capturing summer at SUR.

It’s been more than a month since the network cut ties with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, but Scheana Shay confirmed on July 20 that production on Vanderpump Rules season 9 has yet to begin. The longtime Bravo personality spoke out after speculation surfaced that she was done with the show as she made moves from Los Angeles to San Diego with boyfriend Brock Davies.

“Y’all just bc I’m moving now, does NOT mean I’m quitting the show. I love my job!!” Scheana tweeted. “We aren’t filming right now. SUR/LA is closed. I’m wasting so much $ on rent and I’m lonely all the way out in PS. It just makes sense. Once work opens/picks back up, I will too have an apt in LA!”

Vanderpump Rules has followed the employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant during the summer months since 2012. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the cast to film a virtual reunion for season 8 in April, news broke that Stassi, Kristen, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired after their past racially insensitive remarks resurfaced. All four former Bravo stars have since apologized for their past comments.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, told Us Weekly in a statement on June 12. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

While Stassi, who is pregnant with her first child, and Kristen plan for their future offscreen, their former castmates remain in limbo.

“Cast members still have not heard anything from Bravo regarding picking back up filming VPR again,” an insider told Us in July, confirming that they were set to film again “this summer.”

Scroll through for what we know about season 9 of Vanderpump Rules: