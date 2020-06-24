Opening up. Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval officially broke his silence, speaking out about the firings of his costars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

“It’s crazy,” Sandoval, who has been part of the Bravo series since its 2013 debut, told St. Louis’ News 4 while visiting his hometown and helping local bars and restaurants. “It definitely changes things and honestly, we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

The 36-year-old bartender’s statement comes two weeks after news broke that Bravo cut ties with the four reality stars after past racially charged comments resurfaced. Additionally, former costar Faith Stowers revealed days before that Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, falsely reported her to the police in 2018 for a crime she didn’t commit. Both women have since apologized.

“Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced,” the Next Level Basic author wrote via Instagram on June 7. “I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

Additionally, a publicist for Schroeder and Doute revealed on June 12 that the pair were looking to move forward.

“Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” their rep, Steve Honig, told Us in a statement. “Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”

The next day, Us broke the news exclusively that the Next Level Basic author is pregnant with her first child, a girl, with fiancé Beau Clark.

“Stassi and Beau will be welcoming their first child the first week in January and are grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents,” her rep confirmed in a statement on June 16.

Clark, 40, will also not be returning to the show without her, an insider confirmed to Us.

“He’s fully standing by her publicly and privately too,” the source said. “Since Beau is also in entertainment, Stassi is hopeful that he can help with getting her future jobs. She is hoping to come out stronger and better as a result of this experience.”