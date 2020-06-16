Nothing but praise! Scheana Shay is crediting her boyfriend, Brock Davies, for helping her to be her best self while honoring his 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, baby!! 🥳 . 9 months later and already so many memories,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, June 15. “I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us.”

Shay added, “Thank you for bringing my spark back and making me feel loved every single day! I love you to the moon honey! #dirty30 🥰 .”

To celebrate Davies’ special day, the couple traveled to San Diego for a getaway with her costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss. Together, the group enjoyed a fancy dinner that included lobster and steak.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that Shay is dating the personal trainer. At the time, the Bravolebrity revealed to Us that the pair had just celebrated their two-month anniversary with a trip to Bali.

“He treats me the way I deserve to be treated, and never have been,” she exclusively told Us later that month, noting that “everyone” on Vanderpump Rules approves of the relationship. “It’s not like one person’s like, ‘Yeah, but,’ … Everyone’s like, ‘He’s amazing.’”

Earlier this year, Shay — who split from husband Mike Shay in 2016 and was linked to costar Max Boyens in 2019 — explained how her romance with Davies is unlike any other relationship she’s been in. “I’ve never been with someone who made me feel so loved and not insecure,” she told Us exclusively in February. “We are a good fit for each other. We are both loud, outspoken personalities so we butt heads at times, but any issue we’ve ever had has been resolved in less than 30 minutes.”

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host has hinted at how serious her romance with the former rugby player is getting. Not only did he spend Thanksgiving with her family last November, but she also revealed in May that they have talked about having kids. (The reality star has undergone two procedures to freeze her eggs in recent years.)

“I want at least two and he already has two,” she explained on the “Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast at the time. “So four I think, for him, is a good number. If in a crazy off chance [I] get pregnant naturally, twins also run in my family. If I have twin boys, I’m definitely trying again for a girl.”

Shay said she hasn’t met Davies’ kids yet because they live in Australia with their mother, adding: “Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas.”