Scheana Shay vacationed in San Diego with her boyfriend, Brock Davies, and costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss days after their Vanderpump Rules costars were fired.

“EPIC weekend! Thank you @viejascasinoandresort for hooking us up!” Shay, 35, captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday, June 14, that showed her and Leviss, 25, chilling in bikinis by the pool.

“It’s so nice to have a little normalcy back with good company,” Leviss captioned a similar photo.

The group were in San Diego with friends to celebrate Davies’ 30th birthday and they shared videos and photos from a lavish dinner that included oysters, lobster, steak and a cake for the Australian rugby player.

The party came days after four of their Vanderpump Rules castmates — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni — were fired from the Bravo show after racist remarks they’d made in the past resurfaced amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Former SURver Faith Stowers, who was the show’s only black cast member, claimed in an Instagram Live earlier this month that Schroeder and Doute called the police on her in 2018 and falsely accused her of committing a crime after seeing a photo of a woman on the Daily Mail website who they believed looked like her.

Schroeder, who Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week is pregnant with her first child, lost endorsements amid the scandal and was dropped by her agent and publicist.

She and Doute, 37, posted public apologies to Stowers on Instagram on June 7, but Us exclusively revealed that they did not reach out to the Challenge star before they posted their statements on social media.

Shay, meanwhile, appeared to “like” tweets from fans about being featured more on Vanderpump Rules after Schroeder and Doute’s firings.

The “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast host has previously spoken out about not being happy with the edits she received on the show compared to some of her costars.

“Yes, I can be annoying and yes, I can be overly flirty. A lot of other women on the show are like that too but you’re not seeing that. You’re seeing other people’s careers and lives outside of the restaurant but you don’t see mine,” she told Global News in Canada in March.

One of the show’s editors Bri Dellinger was fired in May after admitting she purposely tried to embarrass Shay in her edits.