Actions speak louder than words. Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay appeared to indirectly address her costars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute’s firings from the series.

Shay, 35, gave a low-key reaction by liking a few fans’ tweets on the matter. “@scheana really stayed winning after all this, such a icon 🤣 💕,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “I guess Scheana really is the #1 girl in this group.”

A third fan shared, “I hope it’s the Scheana show! She deserves more airtime! With her hot new mans. Scheana is nice and can be very upfront as well which is a good reality star!”

Schroeder, 31, and Doute, 37, meanwhile, were fired from Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, June 9, alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. All four stars had drawn criticism for past racist actions.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” a Bravo spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Schroeder and Doute’s former costar Faith Stowers accused them of reporting her to the police in 2018 for a crime with which she was not associated. After the former Bravolebrities were axed, Stowers, 31, told Page Six how “glad” she was to have spoken up.

In addition to Stowers’ revelation, Schroeder came under fire for referring to her outfit as “Nazi chic” in a resurfaced image of herself alongside Doute and Rachael O’Brien from 2018. The Next Level Basic author has lost endorsement deals, has been dropped by United Talent Agency and has lost her publicist at Metro Public Relations.

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for,” a source told Us. “Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

Both Schroeder and Doute are aiming to put the past behind them amid the scandal. “Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished,” Steve Honig, their rep, shared with Us in a statement on Friday, June 12.

“Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere,” Honig continued. “Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward.”